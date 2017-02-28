版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 02:48 BJT

BRIEF-Merck sets quarterly dividend of $0.47/share

Feb 28 Merck:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
