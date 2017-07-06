FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck to present new data from clinical trials at IAS 2017
2017年7月6日

BRIEF-Merck to present new data from clinical trials at IAS 2017

July 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017

* Merck says late-breaker abstract will be presented of a phase 1 study of MK-8591, Merck's investigational NRTTI in adult patients with HIV-1 infection​

* Merck - ‍recommendation is under review by European commission for marketing authorization in EU with decision on approval expected in H2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

