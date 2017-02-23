BRIEF-Merck to record $2.9 bln impairment charge related to uprifosbuvir program - SEC filing

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Merck & Co Inc:
* On Feb 17, determined that it will record intangible asset impairment charge related to research program for MK-3682, uprifosbuvir - SEC filing
* Company's previously reported Q4 and full year non-GAAP EPS remain unchanged - SEC filing
* Continues to evaluate options with respect to uprifosbuvir clinical development program
* Will monitor remaining $240 million intangible asset for further impairment
* Previously reported Q4 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were reduced from $0.42 to a loss of $0.22
* $240 million fair value is to be recognized as a pre-tax impairment charge of $2.9 billion, which is to be reflected in the Co’s 2016 results
* Full-year 2016 GAAP EPS were reduced from $2.04 to $1.41 Source text: (bit.ly/2mqkKk4) Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.