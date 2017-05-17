版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 01:03 BJT

BRIEF-Merck's Glucophage SR receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK

May 17 Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck's Glucophage SR receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in the UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐