版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes

March 2 Mercury General Corp

* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027

* Notes were priced at 99.847% of par

* Mercury general - intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay its outstanding indebtedness, including borrowings under its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐