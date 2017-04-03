版本:
BRIEF-Mercury General Corp entered into credit agreement with Bank Of America

April 3 Mercury General Corp

* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing

* Agreement matures on March 29, 2022 - sec filing

* Agreement is a revolving credit facility that provides for loans of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
