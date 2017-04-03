版本:
BRIEF-Mercury systems acquires Delta Microwave

April 3 Mercury Systems Inc:

* Mercury Systems acquires Delta Microwave

* Mercury Systems Inc - deal for $40.5 million in cash

* Mercury Systems Inc - deal expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
