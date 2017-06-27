BRIEF-Mercury Systems enters into an amendment to co's credit agreement

June 27 Mercury Systems Inc-
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no.
1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing
* Mercury Systems Inc - amended credit agreement provides
for a $400 million revolving credit facility
* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury repaid $192.5 million
remaining principal on its term loan under original credit
agreement using cash on hand
* Mercury Systems Inc - new $400 million revolving facility
remained undrawn at closing of refinancing, other than for
outstanding letters of credit
* Mercury Systems Inc - the amended credit agreement has a
five year maturity.
