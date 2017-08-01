BRIEF-Mercury Systems Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.10

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $115.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.5 million

* Sees q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share about $1.15 to $1.23

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.55 to $0.63

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $453 million to $468 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $102 million to $107 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mercury Systems Inc - total bookings for q4 of fiscal 2017 were $132.3 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14 for quarter

* Mercury Systems Inc - Mercury's total backlog at june 30, 2017 was $357 million, a $69.3 million increase from a year ago

* Mercury Systems Inc - of June 30, 2017 total backlog, $290.8 million represents orders expected to be shipped within next 12 months

* Mercury systems inc sees Q1 of fiscal 2018 gaap net income to be approximately $3.6 million to $4.9 million, or $0.07 to $0.10 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $104.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $460.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: