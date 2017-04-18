版本:
BRIEF-Mercury Systems receives $9.3 mln order

April 18 Mercury Systems Inc:

* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury systems receives $9.3 million order for high performance openvpx digital signal processing modules

* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 q3 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
