公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Mercury Systems sees FY 17 revenue $405 mln - $409 mln - Sec Filing

May 2 Mercury Systems Inc

* Mercury systems inc-sees fy 17 revenue $405 million - $409 million - sec filing

* Mercury systems inc-sees fy 17 gaap eps $0.52-$0.55- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
