BRIEF-Meredith Corp says continues to expect FY adj. EPS of $3.85-$3.90

May 10 Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corp - for full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.18 on a GAAP basis

* Meredith Corp - Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $3.85 to $3.90 excluding special items recorded in fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meredith Corp - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, or $2.08 on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: