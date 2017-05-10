版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-Meredith Corp says continues to expect FY adj. EPS of $3.85-$3.90

May 10 Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corp - for full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.18 on a GAAP basis

* Meredith Corp - Meredith continues to expect record earnings per share of $3.85 to $3.90 excluding special items recorded in fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meredith Corp - declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, or $2.08 on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐