BRIEF-Meredith raises earnings outlook for Q3 and full year 2017

* Meredith raises earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 3rd quarter and full year

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.87

* For full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith now expects record earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.18 on a GAAP basis

* For full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith now expects earnings per share of $3.85 to $3.90 excluding special items recorded in fiscal 2017

* Raise in Q3 outlook for EPS driven by better than expected advertising performance