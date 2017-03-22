BRIEF-Meredith raises earnings outlook for Q3 and full year 2017

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 21 Meredith Corp
* Meredith raises earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 3rd quarter and full year
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.87
* For full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith now expects record earnings per share of $4.13 to $4.18 on a GAAP basis
* For full-year fiscal 2017, Meredith now expects earnings per share of $3.85 to $3.90 excluding special items recorded in fiscal 2017
* Raise in Q3 outlook for EPS driven by better than expected advertising performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm