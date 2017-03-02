版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share

March 2 Meridian Bancorp Inc

* Meridian bancorp inc says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share, an increase of $0.01 per common share or 33% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
