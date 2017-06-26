BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp, Meetinghouse Bancorp announce merger agreement

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Meridian Bancorp Inc:
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meetinghouse shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each of their outstanding shares of meetinghouse common stock
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - deal for total transaction value of approximately $17.8 million
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - anticipates that acquisition will be approximately 2% to 3% accretive to Meridian's earnings per share
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - expects slight dilution to tangible book value from transaction
* Meridian Bancorp Inc - Meridian estimates that transaction will generate an internal rate of return of approximately 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)