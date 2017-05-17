BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience comments on FDA matter involving its subsidiary

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Meridian Bioscience Inc
* Meridian Bioscience comments on FDA matter involving its subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics
* Unit currently working with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding use of venous blood with its leadcare testing systems
* Meridian Bioscience Inc says unit's capillary samples are not affected by notification
* FDA issued a warning that results from venous samples may be underestimated and provide inaccurate results
* Unit currently undertaking efforts to move customers to capillary blood testing with Leadcare II testing system as a corrective action
* Meridian and Magellan do not expect this occurrence to cause any material adverse effect to meridian's financial results
* Meridian & Magellan will continue to work closely with FDA and CDC to address concerns identified with venous samples Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.