2017年 3月 7日

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Inc signs an exclusive distribution agreement with Biofirm Technologies

March 7 Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* Meridian Bioscience Inc- Magellan Diagnostics , a business unit signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Biofirm Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
