BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience says CEO John Kraeutler to retire

May 10 Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Kraeutler plans to continue to serve in capacity of CEO until his successor is found

* Meridian Bioscience - Kraeutler will be available to assist new CEO during transition and onboarding phases, will remain executive chairman of board