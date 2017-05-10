BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience says CEO John Kraeutler to retire

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Meridian Bioscience Inc
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire
* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Kraeutler plans to continue to serve in capacity of CEO until his successor is found
* Meridian Bioscience - Kraeutler will be available to assist new CEO during transition and onboarding phases, will remain executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit