版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience says CEO John Kraeutler to retire

May 10 Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Kraeutler plans to continue to serve in capacity of CEO until his successor is found

* Meridian Bioscience - Kraeutler will be available to assist new CEO during transition and onboarding phases, will remain executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐