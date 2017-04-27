版本:
2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience sees FY 2017 revenue $193 mln to $199 mln

April 27 Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Meridian bioscience reports second quarter 2017 operating results, declares regular cash dividend, and reaffirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $193 million to $199 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 net revenues $54.1 million, up 6%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $51.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $194.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meridian bioscience inc - revenue and earnings guidance does not include impact of any acquisitions company may complete during fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
