版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Mining announces Q1 manganese production

April 10 Meridian Mining Se

* Meridian Mining announces Q1 manganese production; provides update on Bom Futuro joint venture

* In Q1 of 2017 production at Espigão Project reached 5,530 tonnes of manganese oxide mineral product, a 127 pct increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐