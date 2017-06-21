BRIEF-Meridian Mining signs 20,000 tonnes sales contract

June 21 Meridian Mining SE:
* Meridian Mining signs 20,000 tonnes sales contract
* Meridian Mining SE - signed a contract for sale of 20,000
tonnes of high-grade manganese to an international customer from
project in Rondônia, Brazil
* Meridian Mining SE - sales contract will consist of two
shipments to be completed before year-end 2017
* Meridian Mining SE - with new contract, Meridian's sales
orders for 2017 are 18,799 tonnes sold and delivered and 32,463
tonnes committed
* Meridian Mining SE - first shipment is for 10,000 tonnes
to be delivered in September, second is expected in December
