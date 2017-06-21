BRIEF-Meridian Mining signs 20,000 tonnes sales contract

June 21 Meridian Mining SE:

* Meridian Mining signs 20,000 tonnes sales contract

* Meridian Mining SE - signed a contract for sale of 20,000 tonnes of high-grade manganese to an international customer from project in Rondônia, Brazil

* Meridian Mining SE - sales contract will consist of two shipments to be completed before year-end 2017

* Meridian Mining SE - with new contract, Meridian's sales orders for 2017 are 18,799 tonnes sold and delivered and 32,463 tonnes committed

* Meridian Mining SE - first shipment is for 10,000 tonnes to be delivered in September, second is expected in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: