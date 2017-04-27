版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions enter into share exchange agreement with Mobile Science

April 27 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc

* Meridian Waste Solutions - On April 21, 2017, entered into a share exchange agreement with Mobile Science Technologies and its shareholders

* Meridian Waste Solutions - Purchased 28.3 million shares of MSTI in exchange for 1.1 shares of co's common stock, valued at $2.90 per share Source: (bit.ly/2qd6LUk) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐