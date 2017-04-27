BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions enter into share exchange agreement with Mobile Science

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc
* Meridian Waste Solutions - On April 21, 2017, entered into a share exchange agreement with Mobile Science Technologies and its shareholders
* Meridian Waste Solutions - Purchased 28.3 million shares of MSTI in exchange for 1.1 shares of co's common stock, valued at $2.90 per share Source: (bit.ly/2qd6LUk) Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F