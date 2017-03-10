版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日

BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions files for mixed shelf of upto $50 mln

March 10 Meridian Waste Solutions Inc:

* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $50 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2neGAIz) Further company coverage:
