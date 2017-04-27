BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q1 EPS $0.56

April 27 Meritage Homes Corp

* Q1 homes closed 1,581 units versus 1,488 units

* Q1 homes orders 2,135 units versus 1,987 units

* Reports first quarter 2017 diluted EPS of $0.56, increased community count and solid order growth

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 home closing revenue $660.6 million versus $595.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $612.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says remains confident in its projections for 2017, including deliveries of approximately 7,500-7,900 homes

* Says estimated total closing revenue of $3.1-3.3 billion for 2017

* Says believes it can maintain gross margins consistent with 2016 while generating a 6-12 pct increase in pre-tax earnings