BRIEF-Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets

May 4 Devon Energy Corp:

* Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets in wyoming’s south powder river basin

* Midstream Services Ii Llc- deal includes a new long-term dedication from Devon to thunder creek of 250,000 acres located in south powder river basin

* Meritage Midstream Services II LLC - thunder creek plans to expand processing capacity at 50 buttes from 90 mmcf/d to 180 mmcf/d

* Devon Energy Corp - thunder creek expects to expand processing capacity by more than 390,000 mmcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
