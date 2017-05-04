BRIEF-Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Devon Energy Corp:
* Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets in wyoming’s south powder river basin
* Midstream Services Ii Llc- deal includes a new long-term dedication from Devon to thunder creek of 250,000 acres located in south powder river basin
* Meritage Midstream Services II LLC - thunder creek plans to expand processing capacity at 50 buttes from 90 mmcf/d to 180 mmcf/d
* Devon Energy Corp - thunder creek expects to expand processing capacity by more than 390,000 mmcf/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.