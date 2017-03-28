版本:
BRIEF-Meritage reports acquisition of 8 Wendy's restaurants in Michigan

March 28 Meritage Hospitality Group Inc :

* Meritage reports acquisition of 8 Wendy's restaurants located in Michigan

* Meritage Hospitality - has two additional definitive agreements pending to acquire 61 Wendy's restaurants located in five Midwest and mid-Atlantic states

* Meritage Hospitality Group Inc - company estimates combined 69 restaurants will add approximately $90 million in annual sales and be accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
