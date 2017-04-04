BRIEF-Meritor says credit facility increased to $525 mln from $506 mln

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Meritor Inc
* Meritor Inc - on March 31, 2017, co entered third amendment and restatement agreement - sec filing
* Meritor Inc - amended and restated credit agreement increases size of revolving credit facility from $506 million to $525 million
* Meritor Inc - third amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity of existing credit agreement to march 31, 2022
* Meritor - third amendment and restatement agreement amends and restates second amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of February 13, 2014
* Meritor - third amended, restated credit deal retains, expands accordion feature, which allows co to increase size of credit facility by up to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm