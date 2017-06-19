版本:
BRIEF-Merrimack announces completion of enrollment in phase 2 carrie study of mm-141

June 19 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack announces completion of enrollment in phase 2 carrie study of mm-141; data expected in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
