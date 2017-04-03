版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 00:31 BJT

BRIEF-Merrimack completes ONIVYDE sale to Ipsen

April 3 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310

* Plans to return $140 million to stockholders through special cash dividend

* Merrimack received $575 million in cash upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
