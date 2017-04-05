BRIEF-Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend

April 5 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Merrimack declares $140 mln special dividend in connection with recently completed asset sale

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - special dividend will be paid from proceeds of company's asset sale to Ipsen S.A., which was completed on April 3, 2017

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - special dividend will be approximately $1.06 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: