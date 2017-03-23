版本:
BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals reports enrollment of 1st patient in phase 1 study of mm-310

March 23 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - enrollment of its first patient in a phase 1 study of mm-310 in solid tumors

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to report data from part one of study in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
