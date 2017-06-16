版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals says Richard Peters to be principal financial officer

June 16 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals-following resignation of Yasir B. Al-Wakeel,former CFO, Richard Peters to be principal financial officer Source text:(bit.ly/2sjYcpc) Further company coverage:
