BRIEF-Merrimack reports Q1 loss per share $0.23

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Merrimack reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - declares special cash dividend to stockholders of $140 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - research and development expenses were $21.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $28.0 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - on April 3, 2017, Merrimack received a $575.0 million upfront cash payment from IPSEN
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - if certain milestones are met pursuant to deal with shire,co expects to receive up to $33.0 million in net milestone payments
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals- used proceeds to redeem $175 million in outstanding senior notes due in 2022, plus about $20 million of costs associated with redemption
* Merrimack - currently forecasted spending rates together with net milestone payments from Shire, will be sufficient to fund its operations into H2 of 2019
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - has also invested $125.0 million in further development of its streamlined oncology pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit