BRIEF-Merrimack reports Q4 loss per share $0.25

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merrimack Pharma- deal with ipsen, once completed, will propvide with capital that co believes will fund streamlined oncology pipeline into h2 2019
* Qtrly total revenues $61.24 million versus $21.4 million
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use proceeds from asset sale to declare and pay a special cash dividend of at least $200.0 million to stockholders
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - expects to use an additional $195.1 million from proceeds from asset sale to redeem its senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
