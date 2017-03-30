版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-Merrimack stockholders approve Onivyde, generic Doxil sale to Ipsen

March 30 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion

* Expects transaction to be completed in coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
