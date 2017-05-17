BRIEF-Merus announces results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 Merus Nv
* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer
* Phase 2 clinical trial to be initiated in second half of 2017 exploring two metastatic breast cancer populations
* Phase 2 study is expected to be launched in Europe and U.S. in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.