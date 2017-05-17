BRIEF-Merus announces results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study

May 17 Merus Nv

* Merus announces promising results from MCLA-128 phase 1/2 study in metastatic breast cancer

* Phase 2 clinical trial to be initiated in second half of 2017 exploring two metastatic breast cancer populations

* Phase 2 study is expected to be launched in Europe and U.S. in second half of 2017