BRIEF-Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement

May 11 Merus Labs International Inc:
* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement
agreement
* Merus Labs International Inc - norgine will acquire all of
issued and outstanding common shares of merus for $1.65 per
share in cash
* Merus Labs International Inc says deal for a total
enterprise value of approximately $342 million
* Merus Labs International - deal will be financed through
combination of available cash, new credit facilities norgine
secured prior to executing arrangement
* Merus Labs International Inc - transaction is structured
as a plan of arrangement under business corporations act
(British Columbia)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: