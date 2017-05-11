版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement

May 11 Merus Labs International Inc:

* Merus Labs and Norgine enter into a definitive arrangement agreement

* Merus Labs International Inc - norgine will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of merus for $1.65 per share in cash

* Merus Labs International Inc says deal for a total enterprise value of approximately $342 million

* Merus Labs International - deal will be financed through combination of available cash, new credit facilities norgine secured prior to executing arrangement

* Merus Labs International Inc - transaction is structured as a plan of arrangement under business corporations act (British Columbia) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
