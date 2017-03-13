版本:
BRIEF-Merus Labs announces changes to stock option plan to address ISS recommendation

March 13 Merus Labs International Inc

* Merus Labs announces changes to stock option plan to address iss recommendation

* Merus Labs - changes to plan address what co understands were "overriding factors" that resulted in ISS issuing negative recommendation on approval of continuation of plan

* Merus Labs International Inc says amendments to plan also address certain "housekeeping" changes requested by TSX

* Merus Labs says amendments to plan to address ISS recommendations will add an annual limit for grants of options under plan to each non-employee director

* Merus Labs - amenments to plan, among other things, will extend prohibition on reduction in exercise price of options to all participants in plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
