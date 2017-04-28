版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Merus reports Q4 loss per share eur 1.91

April 28 Merus Nv-

* Merus announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and corporate developments

* Q4 loss per share eur 1.91

* Q4 revenue eur 1.1 million versus eur 400,000

* Q4 earnings per share view eur -0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view eur 701090.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐