BRIEF-Mesa Labs reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.24

June 7 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs reports record net income and adjusted net income

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.94

* Q4 revenue fell 2 percent to $24.3 million

* Mesa Laboratories Inc - "believe we will see continued growth of revenues" in fiscal 2018

* Mesa Laboratories - "expect to see continued volatility in our post-tax earnings metrics on a quarter over quarter and year over year basis"

* Mesa Laboratories Inc - "‍we are implementing expense reduction initiatives designed to improve operating income, which was flat this year"​

* Mesa Laboratories- "‍earnings will be tempered by continuing expenses for BI business relocation, but these will gradually wind down through end of fiscal 2018"​