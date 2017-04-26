BRIEF-Meta Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $3.42

April 26 Meta Financial Group Inc

* Meta financial group, inc.® reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $3.42

* Q2 revenue rose 91 percent to $116.1 million

* Meta financial group inc says net interest income for fiscal 2017 q2 was $24.0 million, up $4.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $130.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: