BRIEF-Metaldyne Performance Group Inc reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.24

Feb 24 Metaldyne Performance Group Inc

* Metaldyne Performance says booked nearly $700 million of new business awards in 2016

* Metaldyne Performance Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Metaldyne performance group inc qtrly net sales $647 million versus $735 million Source text (bit.ly/2kV6BPs) Further company coverage:
