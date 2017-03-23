版本:
BRIEF-Metall ZUG FY net income up 49.1 pct to CHF 84.9 million

March 23 Metall Zug AG:

* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)

* FY operating income recorded a disproportionately high rise of 16.9 percent to 94.1 million Francs

* FY net income came to 84.9 million Francs versus 56.9 million Francs years ago, up 49.1 pct

* To propose dividend in amount of 7.00 Francs gross per type A registered share and 70.00 Francs gross per type B registered share

* Expects 2017 operating income to be in line with that of previous year

