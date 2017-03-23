BRIEF-Metall ZUG FY net income up 49.1 pct to CHF 84.9 million

BRIEF-Lifewatch says AEVIS VICTORIA accepts BioTelemetry's revised offer
AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER
March 23 Metall Zug AG:
* FY gross sales rose by 3.5 percent to 960.6 million Swiss Francs ($968.15 million)
* FY operating income recorded a disproportionately high rise of 16.9 percent to 94.1 million Francs
* FY net income came to 84.9 million Francs versus 56.9 million Francs years ago, up 49.1 pct
* To propose dividend in amount of 7.00 Francs gross per type A registered share and 70.00 Francs gross per type B registered share
* Expects 2017 operating income to be in line with that of previous year
($1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs)
Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge
Day clinics developed in South Africa