版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Metallic Minerals sees 2017 exploration expenditures to be minimum of $1.1 mln

March 6 Metallic Minerals Corp :

* Metallic Minerals Corp. provides update on planned 2017 exploration program and recent sample results from Keno-Lightning property in Yukon territory

* Exploration expenditures are anticipated to be a minimum of $1.1 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐