BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement

June 16 Metanor Resources Inc

* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement

* Increase private placement, to 5.25 million flow-through shares at a price of $1.13 each for maximum gross proceeds of $5.9 million

* Gross proceeds from offering will be used to fund exploration of company's properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
