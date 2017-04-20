BRIEF-Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31

April 20 Metanor Resources Inc
* Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended
March 31st 2017
* Metanor Resources Inc- Gold production of 9,442 ounces
during quarter
* Metanor Resources Inc- Gold sales of 10,881 ounces during
quarter
* Metanor Resources Inc - Metanor revised its objective to
produce between 33,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during current
year
* Metanor Resources Inc - For Barry property, Metanor will
continue drilling within area of Barry open pit to increase its
mineral resources
* Metanor Resources Inc - "Additionally, Metanor is
increasing drilling in barry camp from one to three drill rigs"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: