2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Metanor Resources says Kirkland Lake Gold to acquire up to 103.6 mln units of co

April 4 Metanor Resources Inc:

* Intends to complete a private placement financing as per which Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire up to 103.6 million units of co

* Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will acquire up to 103.6 million units of co on a pre-consolidated basis at a price of $0.07 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
