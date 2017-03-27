BRIEF-Methanex comments on 13D filing by largest shareholder

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Methanex Corp:
* Methanex Corp - commented on filing of revised schedule 13D by largest shareholder, M&G Investment Management Limited Of London, U.K.
* Methanex Corp - "We are optimistic that we will be able to secure additional gas to support an investment in restart of our Chile IV plant"
* Methanex Corp - "expect to be in a position to make a decision by mid-2017 to spend approximately $50 million over 12 months"
* Methanex Corp - "We would expect to spend around an additional $50 million approximately in mid-2018 to refurbish Chile I plant" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017