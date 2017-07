July 26 (Reuters) - Methanex Corp

* Methanex increases its existing share repurchase program to 10 pct of public float

* Methanex Corp - has approved an amendment to its existing normal course issuer bid originally announced on March 6, 2017

* No other terms of bid have been amended

* Methanex Corp - has approved an amendment to its existing normal course issuer bid originally announced on March 6, 2017

* Methanex Corp - amendment to its existing normal course increases number of common shares that may be purchased under bid from 4.5 million to 6.2 million