2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Methanex reports 5 pct share repurchase program

March 6 Methanex Corp:

* Methanex announces a 5 pct share repurchase program

* Methanex Corp - will purchase for cancellation up to 4.5 million common shares representing approximately 5 pct of shares issued and outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
